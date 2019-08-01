State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nucor by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 385,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Nucor by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.84. 159,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,129. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

