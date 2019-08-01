State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,127,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,783,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,683,000 after buying an additional 270,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $69,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 4,816,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,268. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

