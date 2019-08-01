State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,773,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 103.9% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 80,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $154.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,482. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,399.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

