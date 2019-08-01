State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.83 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,021. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

