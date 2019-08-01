State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,143,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 170,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $133.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.