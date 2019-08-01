Starbase Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $345,221.00 and $1,324.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.05 or 0.05734751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.