Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.08. The company had a trading volume of 151,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 63.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.76. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$29.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$904.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$892.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 113.78%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$96,774.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

