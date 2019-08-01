SRCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $194.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 163.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $195,774.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00273322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.01409457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00113217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

