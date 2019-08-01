SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.30.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,690. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $287,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $258,423.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,152.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

