Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% to ~$5.57-5.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 156,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

