Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter. Spok updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Spok stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,040. Spok has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spok by 54,571.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Spok by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

