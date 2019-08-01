Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $966.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.80. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.21).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

