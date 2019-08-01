Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 4,120 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.65. 170,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.35. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.