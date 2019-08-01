Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.63. 32,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,059. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

