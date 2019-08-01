Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,308.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $8,308.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.02 or 0.05754030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

