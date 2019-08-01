SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 9.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $101.99. 12,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

