SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,341,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,300 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,647,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,766,031. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.31.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

