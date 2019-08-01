SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $36.27, approximately 184,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 96,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 289,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

