SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $36.27, approximately 184,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 96,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.
The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million.
SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13.
About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
