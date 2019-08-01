SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million. SP Plus updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Shares of SP traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. 167,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,885. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $800.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.