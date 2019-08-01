SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million. SP Plus updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Shares of SP traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. 167,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,885. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $800.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

