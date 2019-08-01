Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Williams Capital raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.88. 218,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,537. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $29,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown purchased 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.20 per share, with a total value of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,437,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,536,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,059,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,072,000 after acquiring an additional 587,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.