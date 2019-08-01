Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $33,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

