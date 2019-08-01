Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

