Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $365,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 639,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,669. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $827.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

