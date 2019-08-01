Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,016,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 971,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after buying an additional 448,395 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,921,305,000 after buying an additional 275,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $83.79. 59,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,433. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

