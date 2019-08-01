Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

