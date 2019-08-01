Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

APTS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 9,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,419. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

