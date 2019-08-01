Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Releases Earnings Results

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BID opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BID shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

