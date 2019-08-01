Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of SON traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.59. 8,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,565. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.