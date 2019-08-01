SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.41 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWI. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $363,427.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $262,858.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock valued at $46,953,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

