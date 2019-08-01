Solaris (XLR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 58% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004931 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded 99.2% higher against the US dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $842,276.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000283 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,705,125 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.