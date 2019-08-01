SocialCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4,262.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,262.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.