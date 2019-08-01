Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.04

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and traded as low as $14.79. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 3,625 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCAF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.