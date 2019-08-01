SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. SITE Centers updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

SITC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 28,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,875. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 589,325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SITE Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 29.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,986,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,045,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

