SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $174,000.

NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,875. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

