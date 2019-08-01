Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,438,908 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,559,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,230,000 after buying an additional 465,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after buying an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sirius XM by 29.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,433,000 after buying an additional 2,437,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

