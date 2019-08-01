Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,926. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

