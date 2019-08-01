Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Cut to $12.50

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 million, a PE ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 299.25 and a beta of 2.18. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.