Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.00

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.00 and last traded at C$19.98, with a volume of 46177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 140.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.62.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$163.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.0765 dividend. This is a boost from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.25%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$57,072.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,060,463.80.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

