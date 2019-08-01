Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Trading Down 8.6%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.88, approximately 5,554,685 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,062,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

SBGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 191,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,792,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,516,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

