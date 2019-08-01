Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,148,154. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “under perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,153 shares of company stock valued at $955,670. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

