Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 5.0%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total transaction of $3,884,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,902,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock worth $74,139,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3,467.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,440.67.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,344.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,040.71 and a 12-month high of $3,582.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,397.47.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $49.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.