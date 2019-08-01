Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Shopify from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $300.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.21.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $23.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.39. 4,592,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,429. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $350.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after buying an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 29,316.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 378.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $101,062,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

