SG Capital Management LLC Takes $12.91 Million Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 683,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,000. Vericel comprises 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $905,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

VCEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 8,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,060. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $839.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

