SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Perficient accounts for about 0.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 364.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,731 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 32,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

