SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 162,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $570,584.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,430 shares of company stock worth $6,410,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CDNA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 425,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 51.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.