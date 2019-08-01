SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 727 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,656,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,091,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,024,000 after buying an additional 1,929,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,587,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,900,000 after buying an additional 174,884 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,401,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,247,000 after buying an additional 3,254,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,257,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,186,000 after buying an additional 317,359 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $108.50. 193,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,170. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

