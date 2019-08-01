SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTVA traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 4,792,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,362. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.