SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.7% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.01. 64,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,870. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,415,776. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

