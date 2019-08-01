SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $60,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.