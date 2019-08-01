SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9,095.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.